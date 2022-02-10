Alessandro Haemmerle lived up to his billing as favourite for the Winter Olympics snowboard cross title in Beijing - but only by a whisker.

The three-time crystal globe winner and world silver medallist led Eliot Grondin for most of the race, but a photo finish was needed to confirm the Austrian as the winner.

Great Britain's Huw Nightingale went out in the opening race round.

Haemmerle has been the man to beat in recent seasons, but just as GB's Charlotte Bankes showed on Wednesday, being billed as the favourite does not always lead to medals.

The 28-year-old was behind Grondin early in the race but he quickly overtook and appeared to be in control, until the final jump drew them level.

Grondin looked to be just in front, but as the Canadian desperately attempted to secure victory, he dipped for the line.

That proved to be too early, losing balance in the final metre as Haemmerle held his nerve - and his poise - to cross the line first and secure his first Olympic medal.

Nightingale was never likely to challenge for Team GB, but he is due to be back in the team event with Bankes on Saturday.

