Team GB gold medal favourite Charlotte Bankes says she was in a state of “disbelief” after missing out on racing for the podium in snowboard cross.

The world champion could only place third in the quarter-final after making a mistake on one of the banks which allowed a rival to undertake her and then losing out on second in the final jump.

Bankes insists the pressure of being Britain’s best hope for gold did not get to her and she will turn her attention to the mixed team event on Saturday, but says getting over the disappointment will be tough.

"It's a tough day for me, we didn't come here for this with the team. We just need to look further ahead now,” she said.

Expanding on her feelings, Bankes said: "Disappointment. Honestly, just not quite understanding what's happening and the disbelief.

It's kind of frustrating to have the worst race of my season here at the Olympics. For sure there's been pressure, but the pressure I put on myself is the biggest pressure.

"I thought we dealt with it pretty well, the team were amazing around me and supported me through that.

"Honestly, I didn't feel much more pressure than any other World Cup this season. So, I don't think it's the pressure, unfortunately I just didn’t do the race I wanted today and it's frustrating to do that at the Olympics."

'She can't believe it!' - Jacobellis celebrates wildly after snowboard gold redemption

Bankes is competing at her third Olympics but her first for GB, having represented France at the previous two Games. The event was a perfect opportunity for Britain to get on the medal table, but Bankes believes it will not be long until that is rectified.

"What's hard is that the team around me is just amazing and it's disappointment for all of us,” she said.

"There's a strong squad and there's going to be some good results coming, I'm sure of that.

"I've been focused on my own event, cheering everybody on and the results will come. We are giving it our best and that's all we can do."

