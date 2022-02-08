Ester Ledecka progressed to the next stage of the women’s parallel giant slalom, easing through the elimination run with a 1:23.63 time - over two seconds quicker than second place Ramona Hofmeister.

Tsubaki Miki of Japan and Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Sofiya Nadyrshina also qualified with the fourth and fifth best times respectively, Miki coming in at 1:27.15 and Nadyrshina marginally slower at 1:27.22.

Coming in just behind those were Austrian duo Julia Dujmovits and Daniela Ulbing with subsequent times of 1:27.43 and 1:27.77.

In the men’s elimination race, South Korea’s Sangho Lee survived and produced a table topping time of 1:20.54 to proceed to the next round

It was a tight affair between second and seventh place, with all six riders in the one-minute 21-second bracket.

Andreas Prommegger representing Austria came in just under a second later than Sangho at 1:21.37, whilst Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak came third, and Oskar Kwiatkowski finished fourth with times of 1:21.43 and 1:21.52.

Roland Fischnaller (ITA), Michael Nowaczyk (POL), and Dmitrii Loginov (ROC) closely followed.

Edwin Coratti missed out by 00.01, finishing 13th behind Italian compatriot Daniele Bagozza who scraped through by the skin of his teeth.

