Chloe Kim has opened up about how she was “not in a good place” before she successfully defended her snowboard halfpipe title at the Winter Olympics and hopes speaking out on mental health will one day inspire girls to “keep going” and “never give up”.

The American has spoken candidly about how she struggled to deal with the sudden attention she received when she became a breakout star at PyeongChang 2018 at the age of just 17, and says it is still an issue she deals with today.

Kim said her life completely changed on her return to the US and that things came to a head when she realised she could not go to her favourite sandwich shop unnoticed. It resulted in her throwing away her medal, before it was retrieved by her father.

“It's unfair to be expected to be perfect, and I'm not perfect in any way,” she said after winning her second Olympic gold.

“I think the bIggest challenge for me now is just to be as open as possible, because I hope that maybe one day a little girl can hear my story and be inspired to keep going, to never give up, to learn that it's OK to have a bad day, that you can move on and that you'll come out in a better place at the end of it all, so that's been my goal.

“I'm happy to talk about whatever I've been experiencing. Honestly, it's really healthy for me to kind of let it all out and let everyone know what's going through my mind.”

Kim cited gymnastics star Simone Biles and four-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as role models who have spoken about their mental health, saying it is a “reminder that we’re all human”.

She was a convincing winner of the halfpipe competition, winning by almost four clear points ahead of Spain’s Queralt Castellet, but she admitted she found it difficult to prepare for the final.

“Everyone goes through things, everyone struggles with mental health. It's not an easy thing to overcome,” said Kim.

"I was just laying in bed thinking about today all night and it really messes with you sometimes and the problem is when you don't put yourself first and get help. Just take care of yourself.

"Acknowledge that what you're doing is not easy and there's a lot of pressure and people expect a lot out of you, that's not normal at all, and so what is normal is to struggle with those types of pressures.

"This morning, I was not in a good place at all but just giving yourself constant warm reminders that it's OK to feel the way that you do and that you know you can do the best you can, that's all you have to do. Those little reminders I give myself really helped me reset and get back to where I need to be.”

Kim says she “definitely won’t be doing that again” when she was asked if her second gold would also find its way into the bin, but cast doubt about whether she will return to the Olympics in Milan-Cortina. At those Games, she could equal Shaun White’s record of three titles at the Games.

She says she is “really excited for everything that’s to come” and that it’s an “honour to take home the gold for the US” but admits the four-year cycle takes its toll.

“I genuinely don't know how many more Olympics I'm going to do,” she said.

"I think honestly, it's all about how I'm feeling mentally, physically. I feel like maybe I want to enjoy snowboarding and not do it at a crazy high competitive level for too long.

“What you guys need to understand is this isn't an easy sport, it’s really hard and I know all the ladies make it look really easy, but I promise if any of you tried to do half of the things they did, it wouldn't end very well for you.

“There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears and hard work, sacrifice from families, and it's not easy and that gets to you sometimes. I fall on my butt and I’m sore for three days. I think it's all about being smart with it, prioritising my health above all and just taking it step by step.”

