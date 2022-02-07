Seven-time X Games champion Max Parrot topped the men’s slopestyle podium to win his first Olympic gold medal, after battling cancer since his last appearance at the Games

The 27-year-old - who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018 - scored an epic 90.96 points to bag top spot on the podium and not only win his first gold medal, but also Canada's first of the 2022 Beijing Games.

He was forced to watch on in anticipation to see whether China’s Yiming Su or compatriot Mark McMorris could better his effort, but neither could match it and finished in the silver and bronze medal positions respectively.

Su - aged 17 - impressed as he came closest to knocking Parrot off his perch, but a third run score of 66.58 was a way off his initial and best effort of 88.70.

McMorris managed his best score on his final attempt, producing a run worth 88.53 that guaranteed him a bronze medal.

