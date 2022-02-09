Charlotte Bankes successfully qualified as the second seed for the snowboard cross finals.
The Brit, who is the current world champion in snowboard cross, finished second in a time of 1:22.72 behind Italy's Michela Moioli (1:22.19).
Ad
The timed runs decide the seeding for the races and Bankes rode the course smoothly to move into top spot initially.
Beijing 2022
'That's a long hike!' - Lee shows incredible spirit to finish slalom race after gate gaffe
But the world champion was overtaken by PyeongChang 2018 snowboard cross champion Moiolo, who came in just over half a second quicker than her rival.
Mereye Odine from Canada finished as the third seed with her time of 1:23.01, while legendary Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis came in fifth in a time of 1:22.19.
Jacobellis' compatriots Stacy Gaskill (fourth) Faye Gulini (seventh) and Meghan Tierney (16th) were able to sit out the second run.
The women's snowboard cross finals will take place at 6:30 GMT.
- - -
Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+ .
Beijing 2022
‘Absolutely spot on!’ – Vlhova powers to slalom gold after Shiffrin blunder
Beijing 2022
‘Wow, hiked back up!’ - Watch inspiring Lee walk up mountain mid-ski run
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad