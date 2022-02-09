Head Olympic snowboard judge Iztok Sumatik has explained why he and his team missed Max Parrot’s failed grab during the Canadian’s gold in the slopestyle on Monday.

Parrot’s gold medal was a feel-good moment, coming three years after a cancer diagnosis, but it wasn’t without controversy after TV viewers noticed that the Canadian had missed a grab during one of his routines.

It led to a predictable outcry on social media but after some within snowboarding lent their support to the judges Sumatik spoke to Whitelines to explain exactly what happened.

“Well, basically, we judged what we saw,” Sumatik said when asked to explain what did happen.

“And what we saw was a grab and a well executed switch frontside 16 – from the point of view of a camera that we were given. That’s the first thing to say.

“The second thing that is important to mention is that we need to make a decision in seconds, because it’s live.

We are being pushed to be on time.

“We need to put the score as soon as possible, so everything is coordinated with the whole show.”

When asked whether or not the judges got a replay he replied “No, we didn’t get it. We just had this camera angle that they gave us and it looked clean.

“It wasn’t just us, there were coaches we spoke to after who said: ‘hey, when we saw that, we were like ‘bam, this is an insane run. Not just because of that one trick, because everything Max did was super clean and super good.’ Like I said, we judged what we saw and everyone felt confident with it.”

Sumatik also revealed that the judges had been receiving hate messages online and added that by the time the judging crew saw the replays the scores had already been made official.

When asked whether the score would have been different had the miss been spotted Sumatik admitted it would be but was also quick to praise Parrot’s run and his general execution.

“It would be different scores yes. But there are so many factors. All I can say, in Max’s defence, regarding this specific run, is that it was still an insane run. He killed it, especially on the rails.”

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube on the day of the event former snowboarder Billy Morgan said he didn't feel anything would have changed.

“I think it might have made a bit of difference to the score but in the end the rankings wouldn’t have been different the score is just there to rank people in order and I don’t think it would have changed the order in the end.”

