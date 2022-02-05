Snowboarding legend Shaun White has confirmed that he will retire from the sport immediately after Beijing 2022 , after already saying that this would be his final Winter Olympics.

The three-time gold medallist revealed the news as he prepares for what will be his fifth Olympics in an illustrious career for Team USA.

"It will be my last competition, which is pretty special," he told Olympics.com and the assembled media in Zhangjiakou on Saturday.

White’s legacy is well and truly secured, with his haul of three Olympic golds more than any other snowboarder in history.

He also became the youngest-ever gold medallist in men's snowboarding at Turin in 2006. That record was since broken by Red Gerard in Pyeongchang four years ago.

The 35-year-old White was then victorious in Vancouver four years later, securing a gold medal in his first run of the finals. Despite already securing top spot, he completed the second run, and posted an astonishing score of 48.5 out of 50.

It has been far from plain sailing for White though, as he withdrew from the slopestyle two days before the event in Sochi, and finished fourth in the halfpipe – missing out on the podium.

But it was redemption in Pyeongchang, as he secured a third Olympic gold medal in dramatic fashion. He was a full point behind Japan’s Ayumu Hirano going into the final run, but sensationally completed back-to-back 1440s to secure first place.

The snowboarding star has his work cut out if he is to add to that tally in Beijing, though, and Hirano will be a formidable rival once again.

Hirano is a two-time silver medallist and recently became the first man to successfully land a triple cork in competition at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain. The Japanese boarder also faces competition from his own country in the form of Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano, who both have a chance of reaching the podium.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Scotty James is being tipped for a podium finish once again after securing a bronze medal in Pyeongchang, but doesn’t head into Beijing in the best of form. He finished 11th at the Laax, and succumbed to several falls.

So, White will have his work cut when he begins his latest Olympic campaign on Tuesday in the qualification round of the men’s halfpipe.

He will advance to the final three rounds two days later if he manages to secure a top-12 finish in qualifying.

