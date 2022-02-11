Snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal in his last competition as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano claimed gold.

Hirano took the gold medal ahead of Australia’s Scotty James and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer.

“The best run in snowboard halfpipe history,” said Ian Findlay on commentary of Hirano's run.

“I think a gold is coming the way of Ayumu Hirano. Every element he wanted to put in was in! Hirano is the gold medallist from Japan. Three Olympics in a row, two silvers and now it is the gold medal he wanted.

“Unbelievable riding. A new level of men’s snowboard halfpipe from Hirano.”

