Ollie Hill insists his stunning Paralympic bronze medal is just the first step towards completing a 'dominant' snowboard Italian Job in 2026.

The Reading raider, 32, made history in Beijing by becoming the first British boarder to climb the Paralympic podium.

Hill, who had his right leg amputated in 2018 and only burst onto the British team two years later, delivered a searing first run in the banked slalom to guarantee himself a medal ahead of SB-LL2 teammate Owen Pick.

The Berkshire ace has enjoyed a rapid rise on the international circuit and is dreaming big ahead of the next Games cycle and Milan-Cortina 2026.

"I haven't dominated just yet," he said.

"There's still a couple more places to go for domination.

"It's been amazing and I'm so stoked to be here. I'm a little bit surprised by this as I was on a mission just to get here in the first place.

"We're on a good pathway - as much as I love everyone, I always want to win.

"I've got a lot more race experience to gain before the next Paralympics - and I hope this puts me in a good position to do what I say and take two golds."

Hill has always had a passion for snowsports and first strapped on a pair of skis at the age of just four on a family holiday.

But his attention soon pivoted to snowboarding as he juggled the sport alongside a promising career as motorcross rider in his teens.

Everything changed in December 2018, however, when a 29-year-old Hill was involved in a serious car accident and forced to get his right leg amputated below the knee.

Hill refused to let his brush with adversity hold him back and after joining the GB Snowsport programme in 2020, grabbed banked slalom fourth at January's World Championships before then reaching the Paralympic snowboard cross quarter-finals on Monday.

And then came that brilliant banked slalom display four days later, stopping the clock in 1:10.45 behind home favourite Qi Sun and Finnish flyer Matti Suur-Hamari to pip Pick to the podium by just 0.19s.

"The first run took the pressure off and made all the difference," added Hill, who had already banked his medal before setting off for his second run.

"Just to think I could come away with an actual bit of silverware and pull it out of the bag for Great Britain - I can't believe it or even put it into words."

