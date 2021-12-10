British star Charlotte Bankes earned victory in the women's race at Montafon, edging out Australian boarder Belle Brockhoff.

Bankes looked in good form on Thursday, recording the fastest time in qualification of 1:1.82s, and picked up where she left off for the race.

France's Chloe Trespeuch finished in third to complete the podium but 2014 Olympic champion Samkova could only manage fifth.

Italian Michela Moioli, the reigning Olympic champion, finished 10th.

Home favourite Alessandro Hammerle secured his second straight Snowboard Cross win of the World Cup season.

A photo finish was required at the Austrian track in Vorarlberg but the previous winner of this race in 2015 and 2019 edged the four-man final from American Nick Baumgartner.

Hammerle won the opening race of the season in Secret Garden, which will be the course for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, last month and continued his imperious form on Friday.

