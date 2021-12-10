Home favourite Alessandro Hammerle secured his second straight Snowboard Cross win of the World Cup season at Montafon.

A photo finish was required at the Austrian track in Vorarlberg but the previous winner of this race in 2015 and 2019 edged the four-man final from American Nick Baumgartner.

Hammerle won the opening race of the season in Secret Garden, which will be the course for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, last month and continued his imperious form on Friday.

British star Charlotte Bankes earned victory in the women's race, edging out Australian boarder Belle Brockhoff.

The 2021 world champion was beaten by Czech Republic's Eva Samkova in the first race at Secret Garden but returned to the top of the podium in Austria.

Bankes looked in good form on Thursday, recording the fastest time in qualification of 1:1.82s, and picked up where she left off for the race.

It is the perfect start to an Olympic season for the snowboard star, who will compete for Great Britain in a Games for the first time having represented France in PyeongChang.

France's Chloe Trespeuch finished in third to complete the podium but 2014 Olympic champion Samkova could only manage fifth.

Italian Michela Moioli, the reigning Olympic champion, finished 10th.

