Alexander Payer and Sabine Schoeffmann delighted the Simonhoehe crowds with a stunning mixed parallel giant slalom Snowboarding World Cup victory on home snow.

The Austrian duo defeated Germany's Stefan Baumeister and Melanie Hochreiter in the final, denying Baumeister a second triumph in as many days following his success in the men's parallel giant slalom on Friday.

"Of course it's a great story," Payer said. "I think the trophy will be very important in mum's living room."

South Korea's Lee Sang-ho and Jeong Hae-rim took the third spot on the podium after beating Russia's Andrei Sobolev and Polina Smolentsova in the small final.

This was the sole parallel giant slalom in the mixed team World Cup schedule for this season, with the final two mixed parallel slaloms to take place after the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

