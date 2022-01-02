Sebastien Toutant claimed a slopestyle win on home soil in Calgary as Kokomo Murase enjoyed a victory lap in the women's event.

The 17-year-old added to her big air World Cup win as her first run score of 77.58 was enough to beat Japan teammate Miyabi Onitsuka.

In the men's event, Canadian Toutant was clear of the rest of the pack, putting in the two highest scoring runs to triumph over Norway's Mons Roisland in the first slopestyle event of the season.

Reigning big air Olympic champion Toutant had qualified in third place but took the lead into the second run after an opening score of 86.86 points.

Roisland recovered from a first-round score of 30.23 to earn second place with 84.50 while USA's Luke Winkelmann claimed the last step on the podium with a score of 83.20 on his first run, but neither got close enough to dethrone Toutant.

In the women's competition, top qualifier Murase put in a near-perfect run having seen her nearest competitors falter in run one, meaning she could take it easy on her second run with victory assured as Onitsuka could only improve to 77.18.

Meanwhile, home favourite Laurie Blouin recovered to round out the podium having recorded 75.73 on her second run.

The snowboarders will head south to Mammoth Mountain in California with halfpipe and slopestyle on the menu.

