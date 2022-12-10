Snowboarder Daniela Ulbing picked up two World Cup medals on a busy day of parallel slalom action in Winterberg.

The Austrian won the individual women's event, and also picked up a silver medal in the team event.

Ad

Ulbing started the day with a silver medal in the team event, competing alongside compatriot Andreas Prommegger and reaching the final.

Snowboard Iwabuchi and Otsuka claim Big Air victory on opening World Cup weekend in Switzerland 22/10/2022 AT 20:06

And though they crossed the line first in the gold medal race, a gate infringement cost them victory with Swiss duo Gian Casanova and Ladina Jenny ultimately topping the podium.

In the bronze medal race it was the Polish team of Oskar Kwiatkowski and Aleksandra Krol who sealed a place on the podium with victory over another Austrian team, Arvid Auner and Claudia Riegler.

Despite that disappointment, Ulbing bounced back in fine style in the individual event.

The 24-year-old, who won parallel giant slalom silver at the Winter Olympics back in February, struck gold with her time of 1:17.92.

That was enough to hold off Japanese Tsubaki Miki, who finished in second, while Riegler finished in third after earlier just missing out on a medal .

But there was disappointment for home favourite Ramona Theresia Hoffmeister, the German just missing out on a podium spot as she placed fourth.

It proved to be a strong day for Austria with Alexander Payer triumphing in the men's event.

Payer's run of 1:11.18 proved more than enough for victory at the German ski resort, with South Korea's Lee Sang-ho just over two-tenths of a second behind in second.

Austria picked up another medal with Benjamin Karl finishing third, while there was another near miss for the hosts as Stefan Baumeister came fourth.

Sportsbeat 2022

Snowboard Beijing bronze medallist Hill eyeing up 'dominant' Paralympic Italian Job 04/04/2022 AT 11:01