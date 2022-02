Speed Skating

'Fantastic Olympic record' - Irene Schouten storms to 3000m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Irene Schouten wins the 3000m speed skating gold medal in 3:56.93 with a new Olympic record, with Francesca Lollobrigida from Italy coming in the silver medal spot. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:49, 23 minutes ago