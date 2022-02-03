Japan's speed skating coach Johan de Wit is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Winter Olympics.

The Dutchman was appointed head coach of the nation's speed skating team in 2015 and was hoping to oversee a podium finish from medal contender Miho Takagi and the women's pursuit team.

But De Wit admitted he would have to support Japan's hopefuls 'from a distance' after revealing on Thursday he was positive for the virus.

"After receiving a positive PCR test I have been brought to an isolation hotel," de Wit tweeted on Thursday.

"I feel really sorry for the skaters and staff that are preparing for their Olympic competitions. I will support them from a distance and am convinced that they will fully experience the Olympics."

Yet while the speed skating competition begins on Saturday, Japan's Chef de Mission Hidehito Ito said the team would cope with the development.

"There are many coaches and the athletes have their own coaches too. They are handling the situation," he said.

Hidehito also confirmed that the first Japanese athlete in Beijing to test positive for Covid-19 has returned to the Olympic village after delviering two negative test results.

