Niall Treacy revels in the thrill of short track speed skating but revealed the unexpected secret fuelling his Winter Olympic dream - weightlifting.

The Henley-in-Arden ace, 21, is currently aiming to qualify for Beijing 2022 and recently secured a brilliant fourth-place finish at a World Cup event in Hungary.

Treacy trains as part of the elite British squad at Nottingham's National Ice Centre and has vivid memories of watching weightlifter Emily Campbell, also from the city, become the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport at Tokyo 2020.

The gruelling world of weightlifting and the high-octane chaos of skating couldn't be more polarised but Treacy, who shares a gym with silver medallist Campbell at the University of Nottingham, hopes channelling memories of her power-packed exploits can help him secure his seat on the plane.

He said: "We watched as much of the Olympic Games as we could and having trained at the university gym, we've seen Emily quite a lot.

"That was pretty special to know that we trained in the same place as her. We talked to her about experiences, dealing with the build-up to Tokyo and its postponement. That was quite special to train alongside her, and then watch her get a medal at the Olympic Games.

"She lifted one weight and we were like 'woah.' It's quite funny that they're racking up about 200kg and crushing it, but we get a bit sore after a light weight that wouldn't even be a warm up for them.

"There's such a thrill of just going fast on the ice - it's such an unpredictable sport and sometimes that's a blessing and a curse.

"The nature of it means you can get lucky and unlucky, but that's short track and how it goes.

"Having six other people racing with you at the same time, you're all on millimetre-thick blades going 45mph, it's something special and hard to describe unless you've actually done it.

"It's exhilarating to know we're all going fast and if one person at the front messes up, we could all be in the barriers with him. It's crazy."

Treacy has recently starred at World Cup events in China, Japan, Hungary and Holland where he is bidding to secure his Team GB slot.

The Midlands speedster narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the 1000m in Debrecen but struggled to replicate that jet-heeled form in Dordrecht last month.

Treacy, whose brother Farrell flew the Team GB flag at PyeongChang 2018, was unable to make the final in the last World Cup event but remains in contention for an Olympic selection spot.

And the Coventry-raised star, whose career on the ice is fuelled by a partnership from Entain - owner of Ladbrokes and Coral - and SportsAid, added: "To actually get a spot on there would be everything.

"It was something I dreamed of since I was eight.

"Seeing Farrell go four years ago too, it's something I've dreamed of and always wanted to do. It would be great to do it in Beijing."

