Irene Schouten won a third speed skating gold medal in Beijing with a brilliant sprint finish in the women's mass start.

Schouten lived up to her title as 'Queen of the Ice' by adding the mass start gold to the 3000m and 5000m titles she already won for the Netherlands at the Games.

Ad

She ousted Ivanie Blondin into the silver medal position inside the last 20, the Canadian finishing just six hundredths of a second behind Schouten.

Beijing 2022 'She has gone! Oh my life!' - Takagi suffers shock crash when leading AN HOUR AGO

And Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, also chasing the win, grabbed bronze.

South Korea's Kim Boreum, who won silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, could only manage fifth this time around.

'She has gone! Oh my life!' - Takagi suffers shock crash when leading

Schouten, who bronze in the same event four years ago, was left without her compatriot Marijke Groenewould after just five laps as she crashed out during the second sprint.

--

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 Team GB - Cornelius Kerston on his Olympic experience, closing the podium gap and partner Ellia AN HOUR AGO