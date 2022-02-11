Nils van der Poel produced one of the outstanding performances of the Winter Olympics so far in Beijing by smashing his own 10000m speed skating world record to win the distance double.

The Swede had already won the 5000m and he went into the event in scintillating form, which he showcased with a new leading time of 12:30.74 - more than two seconds quicker than the mark he set last year in Heerenveen.

Van der Poel had previously complained about the hard, quick ice, claiming the Dutch team had tried to influence those responsible for preparing for the ice and calling it the “ biggest scandal in our sport ” and as bad as doping. But he took full advantage on a rapid track to pull off a brilliant performance.

The Netherlands' Patrick Roest took silver, with Italy's Davide Ghiotto, who raced with Van der Poel, claiming bronze.

Roest set the pace among the second pair of skaters, but he was again to be second best to Van der Poel, who also beat him in the 5000m. There was a huge amount of anticipation about what Van der Poel could achieve, and he looked on for the world record right from the start.

But instead of tiring, Van der Poel kept on driving in the final laps and took the bell ahead of the mark he needed, before maintaining that to push for the line and take a history-making victory.

"This man is gold, this man is special, keep reaching out for it my friend, never say never!" said Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby. "He's the man! As simple as that."

Van der Poel has become the star of men's distance racing, having rediscovered his motivation for the sport. After finishing well outside of the medals at PyeongChang 2018, he quit speed skating - at least temporarily - and enlisted in the Swedish army.

He took part in multiple ultra marathons, went partying and cycled across Sweden, telling the New York Times he did that because his sport "sucks" and he had to find a way to "make it suck a little less".

But he is now well and truly at the top of his sport, as the 5000m and 10,000m Olympic and world champion.

