Speed skating great Ireen Wust described her record-breaking Olympic gold as "unbelievable" and like a "fantastic movie".

The Dutch legend became the first Summer or Winter Olympian ever to win an individual gold medal at five separate Games by taking victory in the women's 1500m.

With the 2022 Games set to be her last, she held off challenges from world record holder Miho Takagi and compatriot Antoinette de Jong to defend her title, clocking an Olympic record in the process.

"This is unbelievable," Wust told NOS.

"I felt good all the time and then drive such a race at such a moment. That time is also super good. It was a top race at the right time.

"I would not have dared to dream this. I'm pretty full of emotion and right now I still think I'm in a dream.

It feels like a fantastic movie. It's slowly descending now and wow, this is quite unique.

Wust also paid tribute to her best friend and former speed skating all-round world champion Pauline van Deutekom, who died of cancer in 2019.

"I miss her even more every day and at moments like this. Maybe she's having a party for me up there," she said.

Eurosport's speed skating expert Anni Friesinger-Postma - winner of five Olympic medals including three golds for Germany - could not speak highly enough of Wust's accomplishment.

"It's amazing. You can plan to end your career this way with a gold but you have to do it," she said.

"She had an amazing race, there were no insecure moments. She just pushed to the limit and even in the last few metres she pushed all the way. She is a big talent. She had many injuries but she always came back stronger. She does not give up."

Wust could yet increase her medal tally, as she is due to compete in the 1000m and the team pursuit.

