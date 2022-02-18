Dutch speed skater Kai Verbij says he pulled up in the men's 1000m when he realised he risked ruining his rival's race.

Verbij was a medal hopeful in the event but slowed up on the penultimate turn in his pairing against Canadian Laurent Dubreuil, eventually finishing the competition in last place.

Commentators speculated the Dutchman had suffered from cramp, but Verbij revealed that he realised he risked clashing with Debreuil and ruining his race if he pushed on, and opted to drop back instead.

"My first 600 meter was okay. Not great, not bad," he said. "Laurent (Dubreuil) was very quick and then you’re just not up there. I was in trouble.

"When I exited the inner lane I saw his higher top speed and knew: I have to get up, otherwise I would ruin his race and I’m not that kind of a*****e.

"I’m not angry. A little bit sad however that this had to happen right now. It’s a shame, but this is top sport. I was unlucky and it’s tough. I can be pathetic about it, but yeah… it happened and there’s nothing more I could do."

Dubreuil went on to win an unexpected silver medal behind Thomas Krol, with Norwegian Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen grabbing bronze.

