Bart Swings won a thrilling men´s speed skating mass start race for Belgium's first gold medal in Beijing.

Swings produced a brilliant final burst on the final curve, lunging at the finish line to steal first with 63 points.

A photo finish was required to determine that South Korea Chung Jae Won won silver, adding to the team pursuit silver he won in Pyeongchang.

And South Korea's defending champion Lee Seung Hoon, who finished ahead of Swings for gold four years ago, could only manage bronze.

The USA's Joey Mantia narrowly missed out on the podium as the judges took minutes to finalise the result, the American coming in fourth.

Swings, who leads the current overall World Cup standings, proved just why he was among the favourites on Saturday to grab his nation's first gold.

