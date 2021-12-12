Japan's Nao Kodaira tuned up for her tilt at an Olympic treble with 1000m gold in Calgary, her first World Cup gold of the season.

"Finally," laughed the 35-year-old. "I am so happy and looking forward to the Olympics now."

Russia's Angelina Golikova also claimed her maiden World Cup victory of the season, prevailing in personal best time in the 500m.

With a staggering 10.19 opening lap, Golikova set a personal best of 36.66, beating Kodaira by 0.09s.

"My first 100m was very good but my lap was not perfect," she said. "In the end it's a good time for me now. It gives me confidence to know that I can win, even when I'm not skating a perfect race."

Canada's team pursuit trio of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais ensured they will end the season unbeaten and sealed a third consecutive World Cup trophy.

They set a Canadian and track record of 2:52.06 at the Olympic Oval, beating Japan to top step.

On the men's side, USA's Joey Mantia made it back-to-back 1500m World Cup victories but was a way off his best, more than a second and a half behind the world record.

"I was just tired," said the 35-year-old, who finished in 1:41.86. "I had a big weekend last weekend and I thought I would be ready again this week, but I'm not."

Bart Hoolwerf punched a ticket to Beijing in the mass start, flying to a first career World Cup win to secure the second spot on the Dutch team in the event.

