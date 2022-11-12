Canada and Korea came away victorious from the penultimate day of action in the Four Continents Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City, as both took a pair of golds.

Three-time Olympic medallist Steven Dubois took gold in the men's 500m, while fellow Canadian Courtney Sarault clinched first in the women's 1500m.

Ad

The women's 500m title was taken by Korea's Shim Suk-hee, with compatriot Park Ji-won taking gold in the men's 1500m.

Speed Skating Speed skating star Stolz sets new track record on ISU Speed Skating World Cup opening night 41 MINUTES AGO

Dubois beat out America's Andrew Heo by 0.371 seconds in the 500m sprint, with Pascal Dion taking bronze for Canada ahead of China's Zhong Yuchen.

The women's 500m title was clinched by double Olympic champion Shim, just 0.029 seconds ahead of American Kristen Santos-Griswold with Zhang Chutong taking bronze just 0.2 seconds behind.

Park took the men's 1500m crown by just 0.062 seconds ahead of compatriot Hong Kyung-hwan, finishing in 2:16.409, while Dubois took bronze to add to his 500m gold.

And in the women's 1500m, Sarault powered to gold in 2:25.614 ahead of Santos-Griswold, with Korean Choi Min-jeong taking bronze ahead of Canadian Claudia Gagnon.

Sportsbeat 2022

Speed Skating Speed skating star Stolz sets new track record on World Cup opening night 17 HOURS AGO