Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu said his first career international title in the men's 1500m at the ISU Four Continents Championships capped a fitting redemption tale just three months after being knocked off his bike.
Canadian speed skater Gelinas-Beaulieu set a new track record on home ice in Quebec City with a winning time of 1:44.66 after maintaining his pace well having been one of just two skaters alongside compatriot Jake Weidemann to set a 300m split under 24 seconds.
Defending champion Dmitriy Morozov of Kazakhstan had to settle for silver after finishing in 1:46.30 while Weidemann completed the podium after clocking 1:47.40.
Gelinas-Beaulieu said: "I had a concussion in September. I got hit by a car when I was biking.
"Therefore, I was a little bit more safe the beginning of the season, just take it a little bit slowly every race, because you never know how a concussion can affect your mind and your body.
"But today I told myself to go all out in the beginning. It hurts, but that's where the potential is, to race it that way."
Kazakhstan claimed a one-two in the women's 1500m, with Nadezhda Morozova edging out Yekaterina Aydova for gold while home favourite Alison Desmarais claimed bronze.
A new personal best of 1:59.381 for China's Binyu Yang was only enough to claim fourth as she finished 3.01 seconds off the pace.
South Korea dominated the men's mass start with Chung Jae-Won taking gold and compatriot Lee Seung-Hoon settling for silver with China's Hanyang Shen winning bronze.
In the women's race, Canadian Valerie Maltais took the spoils ahead of Yang and South Korea's Ji-Woo Park.
