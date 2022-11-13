The USA claimed mixed team relay gold in front of a home crowd at the Four Continents Short Track Championships in Salt Lake City.

Andrew Heo, Marcus Howard, Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard crossed the line just ahead of China to earn top spot on the podium, with Canada in third.

Meanwhile, Courtney Sarault claimed gold in the women's 1000m with her compatriot Claudia Gagnon finishing in bronze, as Li Gong of China sandwiched the two Canadians.

In the men's event two Canadians had to settled for silver and bronze as Ji Won Park of Korea emerged victorious.

Pascal Dion finished only 0.044 seconds behind Park with William Dandjinou just further back.

Alongside her women's 1000m title and mixed team relay bronze, Sarault completed the set with silver in the women's 3000m relay alongside Gagnon, Renee Marie Steenge, and Ann-Sophie Bachand.

South Korea came out on top as Minjeong Choi, Gilli Kim, Soyoun Lee and Suk Hee Shim surged to gold, with the United States taking bronze.

In the men's 5000m relay, it was an all-Asian podium as China beat out Japan and South Korea for gold in a time of 6:54.766.

Kun Li, Guanyi Liu, Jiahua Song and Yuchen Zhong took home the title over a second ahead of Japan, with Korea benefitting from a penalty to Canada to take the bronze, crossing the line 18 seconds after China.

