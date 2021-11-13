Home favourites Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto ended the day top of the standings after the short program at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

The pair are top of the men's and women's singles respectively at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium after the opening day of skating on Friday.

Ad

2018 Olympic silver medallist and four-time Japanese champion Uno was the only male to score over 100 points, ending the day with a total of 102.58.

Beijing 2022 ‘I've never reached my potential’ - British speed skater Smeding on Olympic dream 04/11/2021 AT 10:56

The 23-year-old's packed routine included a quad flip, quad toe-double toe, triple Axel and level-four spins.

However, Uno was still looking for more despite his lead in the standings.

"To be really honest, it's not really about whether the performance was good or bad," he said.

"But I think that my combination triple-jump became a double.

"I'm very disappointed because this season is still long, so now is not the time for me to try to play it safe.

"The fact that I'm not really satisfied â€¦ that's because I don't necessarily want to do a good performance, I really want to show that I'm growing."

American Vincent Zhou is placed second behind the home star with a score of 99.51, a few weeks on from his first Grand Prix victory at Skate America.

Korean Cha Jun-hwan rounds off the current podium places with a total of 95.92.

The women's section provided more Japanese joy with Sakamoto tops the standings having received a score of 76.56 points.

The 2020 NHK Trophy champion impressed judges with a routine that included a triple Lutz, double Axel, triple flip-triple toe and three spins.

If she triumphs this weekend, the Kobe-born star could become the first woman since fellow Japanese skater Mao Asada to win the event in back-to-back years.

Her short program total puts her a couple of points clear at the top, ahead of the free skate, from fellow countrywoman Mana Kawabe.

Kawabe has a total of 73.88 at the halfway mark, with the 17-year-old producing a polished performance and spent much of the evening top of the leaderboard.

South Korea's You Young rounds off the top-three after the first day, receiving a score of 68.08, narrowly ahead of American Alysa Liu on 67.72.

Speed Skating Ren lays down marker ahead of home Olympics at short track World Cup 31/10/2021 AT 15:54