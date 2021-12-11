Canada's Laurent Dubrieul broke the 34-second barrier for the first time and hailed an 'almost perfect' day that saw him strike World Cup gold on home ice in Calgary.

Dubriel hadn't missed a World Cup podium in five races over 500m but was still searching for a complete performance.

Ad

The Quebec native found it in front of a home crowd, shattering a 14-year national record with a 33.80 skate to top step of the podium, his third individual World Cup triumph.

Beijing 2022 Treacy lifts lid on power-packed inspiration fuelling Winter Olympic dream 20 HOURS AGO

Dubrieul only missed out on surpassing Jeremy Wotherspoon's long-standing mark at last week's World Cup in Salt Lake City by two-thousandths of a second, but got the job done with the four-time world champion watching on.

"I was happy with the races in Europe and last week," said the PyeongChang Olympian.

"But I was always saying â€˜there's a couple of mistakes here and there'. Today there weren't as many mistakes.

"Obviously there's always stuff that you think you can do better but it's my fastest start ever by five hundreds and the lap was good as well. So it was really as close to perfect as I can do right now.

"The last time I felt this good and maybe the only time (so far) was last year at the World Championships probably. Once in a while you have a race like that, you show up and you feel good physically and you execute almost perfectly. Today was one of those days."

Three men had already gone sub-34 before the home favourite took to the ice - he knocked both China's Tingyu Gao and Japan's Yuma Murakami down a step on the podium with the performance.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Nils van der Poel couldn't reach his own world record pace but proved he continues to be in another universe to his competition with imperious 5000m gold.

Van Der Poel went 6:01.56 in Salt Lake City to set a new all-time best and targeted a skate of under six minutes in Canada.

The record wasn't to be - his winning time of 6:04.29 was some way short of the previous week's effort - but still earned him gold from Italy's Davide Ghiotto by more than five seconds.

"I wanted to try to go under six (minutes)," he said. "That was the reason we went (to Calgary) and gave it a shot and I realized quite soon that that wasn't the shape of the day.

"It did not really play out the way I thought it would."

Beijing 2022 Speed skater Treacy lifts lid on power-packed inspiration fuelling Winter Olympic dream YESTERDAY AT 12:12