The Netherlands claimed four medals on the final day of the Speed Skating World Cup in Stavanger, with Jutta Leerdam's 1000m title the clear highlight.

Leerdam beat out South Korea's Min-Sum Kim by 0.21 seconds, with the 1500m champion Miho Takagi of Japan in third.

Leerdam and Takagi were drawn in the same heat but the Dutchwoman was not daunted by coming up against the skater who beat her to Olympic gold in the same event earlier this year.

The 23-year-old posted 1:15.61 to secure the win, 0.80 seconds ahead of Takagi, who claimed her third individual medal of the meet.

Elsewhere for the Dutch, Marijke Groenewoud and Irene Schouten earned silver and bronze in the women's mass start before Bart Hoolwerf rounded out the day with bronze in the men's mass start.

USA's Jordan Stolz was the only man to dip below 1:09 seconds in the men's 1000m to claim gold ahead of the 2021-22 World Cup winner Laurent Dubreuil of Canada.

Ryota Kojima earned the final spot on the podium in third with a time of 1:09.31, 0.58 seconds behind Stolz, while defending champion Dutchman Thomas Krol finished fifth.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin held of the challenge of the two Dutch skaters to claim gold in the women's mass start, beating out Groenewoud by just 0.08 seconds, to go top of the World Cup rankings.

Blondin secured 61 sprint points as she finished in a time of 8:58.72, with Groenewoud and Schouten hot on her heels.

In the men's event, Felix Rijhnen of Germany came out on top with a time of 8:03.98 and 68 sprint points, 0.10 seconds ahead of Gabriel Odor of Austria.

Hoolwerf was over 10 seconds back from Rijhnen and Odor but did enough to beat out the rest of the chasing pack for bronze.

