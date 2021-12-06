Joey Mantia hailed his teammates after anchoring the USA to gold and a new world record in the Team Pursuit on the final day of the Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City.

The 35-year-old led Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson to the top of the podium in a time of 3:34.473, shaving 0.21 seconds off the previous record set by the Netherlands in 2020.

Norway took second spot with a time of 3:36.398 and Italy completed the podium in 3:37.989 but it was USA and Mantia who stole the headlines with a sensational performance.

"I did the easy job. I just get up front and lead the way and these guys are pushing me so hard that I can basically just move my feet," said Mantia.

"I keep the rhythm and keep the speeds up. The magic behind our Team Pursuit being successful is that everybody thinks everybody else's job is the hardest."

Elsewhere, European sprint champion Thomas Krol led a Netherlands podium clean sweep as he claimed his second consecutive 1000m World Cup gold of the season.

Krol crossed in 1:06.448 to beat compatriot and Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis (1:06.867) to the gold medal, with fellow Dutch skater Hein Otterspeer third in 1:06.959.

In the men's 500m race, Japan's Wataru Morishige secured his maiden World Cup win after becoming the second man to beat the 34-second barrier over the weekend.

Morishige clocked 33.997 seconds to take top spot ahead of Russian Artem Arefyev (34.003), with Canadaâ€™s Laurent Dubreuil claiming the bronze medal in 34.053.

"Of course, I've been aiming for that, but for it to happen already, I'm very happy I managed to do it," said Morishige. "Since I joined the national team, everyone has helped me, with funding and everything else around the sport, so I could focus only on skating."

The final day of action also saw Japan's Miho Takagi beat the rest of the field by nearly a second and a half in the ladies 1500m, with compatriot Ayano Sato taking the silver medal.

Takagi prevailed in 1:49.990, 1.47 seconds quicker than Sato in second, while Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands finished in third with a new personal best of 1:51.722.

In the women's Mass Start, Sofie Karoline Haugen celebrated her first World Cup medal with a bronze as Canada's Ivanie Blondin took gold with a blistering final lap.

Norwegian Haugen launched a bold breakaway and while she was eventually passed by Blondin and Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands, she held on to clinch a surprise bronze.

"I don't know what to say," said Haugen. "I wasn't expecting to qualify for the final, so then this is just unbelievable. I had a feeling that I had to try to do something.

"If I would get lapped, it wouldn't matter, I just wanted to try something. I was expecting them to take me, but then I just heard my coach was yelling that I just had to go."

