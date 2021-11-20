Irene Schouten maintained her long-distance dominance as the first two days of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Stavanger, Norway provided plenty of thrills.

Having won the women's 3000m last weekend, the Dutch star added 5000m gold to her wins this season, with Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson also making it successive World Cup victories by taking the 1000m and 500m titles respectively.

It was an all-Dutch podium in the men's 1000m on Friday before the second day of action ended with team sprint victories for China's men and Poland's women.

Schouten was one of the last pair to go in the 5000m and was the only skater to record negative splits, her last three laps were faster than her first three.

Her quick finish was not matched by pair-mate Isabelle Weidemann of Canada, but she still came home to take second, with home favourite Ragne Wiklund earning bronze.

Schouten said: "I thought â€˜I have to skate my own race', if I go racing (my opponent) we run the risk of making it a battle between the two of us instead of going for the fastest time.

"The way we did it today, I benefited from her and she from me."

USA's Bowe added the 1000m title in Stavanger to her triumph in Poland last week as she shared the podium with the same skaters as at the Tomazszow Mazowiecki Ice Arena.

Bowe's track record time of 1:14.16 seconds saw her finish ahead of Miho Takagi and previous record holder Noa Kodaira both of Japan.

Kodaira was back on the podium on Saturday, again finishing behind an American, this time in the form of Jackson, who backed up last week's triumph in which she became the first black American woman to win a speed skating World Cup title.

The Japanese skater made a step up the podium on Saturday to take silver ahead of Kaja Ziomek of Poland who posted a personal best time to win bronze.

On Friday, the men's 1000m was a tight affair with the top 10 all coming home within half a second of each other but it was Dutchman Thomas Krol who took the crown in a Netherlands 1-2-3, finishing just ahead of Kai Verbij and Kjeld Nuis.

One day later, the gap was much bigger as Swede Nils van der Poel came out on top in the men's 10,000m in a track record time of 12:38.928, over 20 seconds clear of Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada who come in second ahead of compatriot Graeme Fish.

The final events of Saturday saw the first Team Sprint races of the season with Chinese trio of Haotian Wang, Ziwen Lian, Zhongyan Ning taking the men's title ahead of Norway and Poland.

In the women's equivalent, Poland and China switched positions as Andzelika WÃ³jcik, Kaja Ziomek, Natalia Czerwonka took gold, just 0.18 seconds ahead of Canada in second, with China 0.03 seconds behind them with the bronze.

