Netherlands claimed women's team sprint gold while Norway claimed the men's title at the World Championships in Hamar.
The Dutch squad of Jutta Leerdam, Femke Kok and Dione Voskamp claimed gold with a time of 1:27.42, with Poland taking silver and home nation Norway taking bronze.
Ad
It marked two golds in two days for Leerdam, who anchored the team, after she won the individual title on Friday.
Speed Skating
Netherlands claim double success in World Speed Skating Championships
In the men's competition the home crowd had plenty to cheer about with the Norwegian squad of Bjoern Magnussen, Henri Fagerli Rukke and Haavard Lorentzen sealing victory in 1:20.01 ahead of Poland and the Netherlands respectively.
In the women's Allround competition Takagi Miho leads after the first day of action ahead of Irene Schouten.
While in the men's event Patrick Roest leads double Olympic champion Nils van der Poel.
Speed Skating
Netherlands claim double success in World Speed Skating Championships
Speed Skating
Krol breaks tournament record in great day for the Dutch at ISU World Championships
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad