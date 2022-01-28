Kathryn Thomson reckons riding the rocky speed skating rollercoaster has revitalised her bid for Winter Olympic glory.

Thomson, from Kilmarnock, will spearhead Team GB's three-strong short track squad in Beijing as she takes to the ice for her second Games.

But it's been a far from straightforward four-year cycle since PyeongChang 2018, with the Scot taking a year out of the sport to banish her mental demons and get her career back on track.

The skates are now strapped firmly back on and with under ten days until she competes in the Chinese capital, Thomson is determined to complete â€˜unfinished business' ahead of Beijing 2022 and beyond.

The 26-year-old, whose journey to the Games has been fuelled by a Â£20,000 injection of funding to short track speed skating via UK Sportâ€™s Beijing Support Fund, said: "These past four years have been very bumpy for many different reasons.

"Last season I took the whole season out of sport - I stayed home and focused on other things off the ice.

"My base level of fitness, my robustness around injury and a little bit of mental health - overall wellness.

"I moved back in Kilmarnock. I worked in Dunelm - it was very different from being an athlete. From a mental point of view, it was a huge breath of fresh air.

"It was a very focused year off - I had clear goals and there were different things I wanted to work on so I made sure I was still very disciplined so that my comeback wasn't as difficult.

"It was a huge concern and multiple times during the year off I did doubt myself. But I just thought I need to trust the process - it's what I needed at the time so I had to listen to my body and my mind.

"I haven't made my mind up yet (about carrying on). But I do feel like I've got some unfinished business and I would like to be in Milan (at the 2026 Olympics).

"Ultimately, I'll need to make that decision based on how Beijing goes."

Thomson will compete in all three of the 500m, 1000m and 1500m events in Beijing and is joined by brothers Farrell - who also featured in PyeongChang - and Niall Treacy.

She's shown promising signs of form on the globetrotting World Cup circuit as a 500m personal best in Holland, bolstered by a fifth-place finish in Japan, kept her in Olympic contention.

Thomson boasts international pedigree beyond her years and having scooped a searing European Championship silver in 2014, represents Team GB's most experienced short track speed skater in China.

She was unable to progress beyond the 500m, 1000m or 1500m heats in Korea four years ago and hopes memories of that disappointment can fire her to success next month.

"I'm going to be a lot more focused and not overwhelmed by everything that is at the Olympics, as I found PyeongChang very overwhelming," added Thomson, whose sport is one of seven to benefit from the Beijing Support Fund as UK Sport embark on their mission to create the greatest decade of extraordinary sporting moments and reach, unite and inspire the nation.

"I felt a lot calmer going into the competitions this season. Hopefully I can take that into the Games and carry that confidence from the World Cups. .

"Success in Beijing would be that I've thoroughly enjoyed it but that I've also got the best out of me."

