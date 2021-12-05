Andzelika Wojcik claimed her first ISU World Cup gold in thrilling fashion as she pipped Angelina Golikova to the post in the women's 500m in Salt Lake City.

The 25-year-old Pole came home in a national record time of 36.775s, one hundredth of a second ahead of Golikova, whose fellow Russian Olga Fatkulina finished third.

"It's a real good feeling," WÃ³jcik said.

"Until now, I didn't think I could make it [winning a World Cup race], but everything is possible.

"I was working a lot to improve my technique because I think everything is there.

"The power is there and the ability to make good times."

The overall World Cup leader in the discipline remains Erin Jackson, who was a disappointing sixth on home ice.

Jackson's compatriot Joey Mantia won gold in the men's 1500m with a personal best time of 1:41.154, moving to second in the overall standings behind Ning Zhonyan, who was runner-up in Salt Lake City.

Thomas Krol took bronze for the Netherlands in 1:41.89.

Miho Takagi avoided a third consecutive runners-up finish by claiming victory in the women's 1000m, leading home Jutta Leerdam and Brittany Bowe.

Gold for Bart Swings saw the Belgian climb to the men's mass start summit while Canada won the women's team pursuit after Nana Takagi's crash on the final lap saw Japan tumble from first to last.

