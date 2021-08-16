Adam Ellis was crowned British champion for the first time after winning the British Speedway Final in thrilling fashion.

Ellis beat pre-race favourite Dan Bewley, Charles Wright and Chris Harris in the final race of the night to win the trophy at the National Speedway Stadium.

The Sheffield star was tossed into the air by his team after crossing the line and said he was "so happy" to emerge victorious.

“It feels pretty good. I have been thinking about this for the last couple of weeks and it’s so nice to come in and pull it off,” Ellis, who finished third in his first heat, told Eurosport.

“I had a good draw to be fair and was pretty consistent with the inside gate."

Bewley made a flying start at his home track as he won his opening heat in impressive fashion.

But after eight heats it was a four-way tie at the top of the standings between Lewis Kerr, Steve Worrall, Kyle Howarth and Scott Nicholls.

Defending champion Rory Schlein had a difficult night and saw his hopes of defending his title fade as the rain started to fall.

Schlein took just five points from his five heats and said: “It’s quite frustrating. We tried our best but had no speed tonight.”

The reduced visibility due to the rain didn’t seem to impact the riders as the final heats threw up some thrilling battles.

Ellis and Wright finished top of the standings and were joined in the final by Bewley and Harris after they beat Howarth and Nicholls in the semi-final.

It was Harris who came out on top in the final after making a strong start in the final and managing to hold on for victory.

