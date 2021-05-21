This Monday’s live British Premiership Speedway comes from Monmore Green as Wolverhampton host Belle Vue.

These are now the top flight’s two longest-standing clubs, with a healthy rivalry dating back over several decades.

Wolves’ last league title came in 2016 when they defeated the Aces in a high-octane Grand Final, and they also knocked them out in the play-off semi-finals in the following campaign.

Belle Vue, meanwhile, have been waiting since way back in 1993 to win a top-league title – and whilst the play-off format did not operate in those days, that battle went right to the wire between the two clubs with the Aces snatching the old British League Division One at Monmore in the very last race by a single point.

Wolverhampton are managed by the sport’s most successful team boss, Peter Adams, and captain Rory Schlein is determined to bow out in style as he enters his final season in the sport.

Schlein said: “Chris (Van Straaten) and Pete have been able to keep the main body of the team together.

Obviously we had to say goodbye to Jacob (Thorssell) with how everything was structured this year, but the base of the side has remained the same and has done for a few years now.

“A lot of our guys ride Wolves really well, so we’re going to be strong at home, and obviously with it being a shorter season it’s going to be very important that we pick up as many away points as possible.

“We’ve seen some wild results in play-offs in the past, but the main goal is to make sure you’re in the top four so you have a chance of getting to the Final.”

Wolves are racing as a team for the first time this season, with rising USA star Broc Nicol making his debut along with Tom Bacon in a new-look reserve combination.

Schlein said: “We’ve brought in Tom as the Rising Star but I think we’re going to have that transition where guys will be dropping down to reserve and going up into the main body, which I think is important.

“You need strong reserves to be in contention to win the league, and if we’ve got strong reserves we’re definitely going to be there at the pointy end!”

Belle Vue go into the meeting top of the very early league table after collecting a 45-45 draw at Ipswich on Thursday, to add to their opening-night win over Sheffield

Aces duo Brady Kurtz and Dan Bewley both overtook home man Jake Allen in Heat 15 at Foxhall to secure a 3-3 behind Danny King which gave their side two league points compared to the Witches’ one.

Monday’s other fixture sees Peterborough go into action for the first time this season as they host Sheffield at the East of England Arena.

The sides were due to meet in South Yorkshire on Thursday, but the weather put paid to that meeting.

Join Abi Stephens and the team live from Monmore Green at 7.30pm on Monday on Eurosport 2, with all the action from Wolves v Belle Vue and updates from Peterborough v Sheffield.

