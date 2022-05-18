Torun rider Pawel Przedpelski savoured a "special" atmosphere at his home GP of Poland after reaching the semi-finals.

Attended by over 52,000 fans, the PGE Narodowy event is one of track racing's biggest events and 26-year-old Przedpelski admitted the support of his countrymen and women in Warsaw had driven him on.

Ad

It marked a potential turning point in Przedpelski's season, coming after his disappointment at the Croatia GP on April 30 where he recorded just one championship point.

Speedway GP Zmarzlik rues ‘junior’ error as championship lead is cut in Warsaw YESTERDAY AT 12:29

“I was not lucky in Croatia,” Przedpelski said.

“I was excluded and it wasn’t a good start for me. But this round was OK.

“I am pretty happy. Always when you are in the semi-final, you want to do a little bit more. But what can I do? The problem was I didn’t win the start in this heat. After grading, there was a lot more water on the track and it was really slick.

"But I am happy.

“This round is a Polish round. It is really special for us. On the presentation, you can definitely feel something with this atmosphere and you get some energy.

"It was a really good feeling.”

Next up for the former Leicester Lions rider is the GP of Czech Republic on May 28 in Prague.

Bartosz Zmarzlik leads the GP World Championship on 32 points, however he didn't make the final in Warsaw after hitting a rut.

He said: “Everything was going really well for me during the meeting, but then I made a mistake like a junior and that’s it.

"It was a little bit down to a hole in the track, but I still have to do a good job.

"The season is long and there are a lot of meetings and work ahead of me. We will see what happens.”

--

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP Fantastic Fricke, Janowski wows, Zmarzlik stutters - the best of the heats from SGP Warsaw 16/05/2022 AT 12:55