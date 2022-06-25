Dan Bewley topped the timesheets in qualifying to secure starting number advantage at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Gorzow, Poland.

It marked a return to form for Bewley, who had faded in the championship battle since impressive showings in the opening two rounds.

Ad

The Englishman exploited a wider line and peak track conditions to clock 13.944secs and become the only rider to crack the 14-second barrier.

Speedway GP Speedway Unlocked - Tony Rickardsson explains all the gear that is needed YESTERDAY AT 10:22

Bewley amusingly asked the race organiser which draw he should take as first pick, quickly deciding to side with the man on the microphone and select No. 5.

Martin Vaculik (14.036s) and Jason Doule (14.055) took second and third respectively, with championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in fifth (14.148s) on his home track, as they earned the right for favourable draws.

With track conditions worsening after the first runs, the riders used the remaining time on track to make adjustments ahead of the main action later on Saturday.

It is the second of four rounds in Poland on the 2022 calendar.

HOW QUALIFYING WORKS

Qualifying takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

Speedway Unlocked - Tony Rickardsson explains all the gear that is needed

- - -

Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.