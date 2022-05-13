F1 driver Robert Kubica cannot wait until the Speedway GP in Warsaw, Poland and hopes local favourite Patryk Dudek will claim victory in front of a passionate crowd.

Bartosz Zmarzlik began the season in style with a stunning win at the Croatia Grand Prix, and Kubica is looking forward to another thrilling race on Saturday after watching qualifying on Friday . .

“It's a great event, not only for Polish riders, but also for myself being part of such a big event,” he told Eurosport Poland in an exclusive interview.

“I assume that it has been really difficult from organisational points of view, especially after what happened with Covid-19.

“I cannot wait for those grandstands to be full. Polish fans will make it very special, not only for riders, but for everyone attending the Grand Prix. I'm looking forward to such a nice experience.

“For sure Bartosz Zmarzlik, is one of the favourites and I would like to see him win, but we are here watching the best riders in the world. It's never easy to win and I think in this special environment there are also technical differences to a normal stadium or track.

“There is always a question mark, but for my crossed fingers will be for Zmarzlik. I'm looking forward to being part of this show and I will remember it for all my life.”

Former Polish professional basketball player Marcin Gortat will also be a keen spectator and is also hoping for a strong performance from Denmark’s Mikkel Michelsen, who he knows personally.

“It looks big, it's my first time here. I've never seen Speedway with probably about 40, 50 or 60,000 people in the stadium. It's going to be an incredible event. Hopefully Polish people will be in the top three," said Gortat, who played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers as a centre in the NBA.

“You still got to remember that you have guys like Tai Woffinden, who is still struggling right now in the league, but is still a very experienced player. You have Mikkel Michelsen who is in incredible shape and he's definitely thinking about winning his first grand prix, so there are a lot of riders that can compete for the top one seat.

“Hopefully Bartosz Zmarzlik is going to dominate it all, but I'd also like to see Mikkel in the top three because I know him personally.”

