Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik put in a stellar performance to top qualification in Warsaw on Friday night, narrowly edging out Leon Madsen.

Unlike last time out in Gorican the lead in Warsaw kept on changing at regular intervals as riders watched each other take different paths and set-ups to get used to the track and made their own adjustments.

Madsen was one of those who initially had the lead but then lost it, only to get it back with a blistering 13.181, the first rider to go sub-13.2.

However in the final sessions Zmarzlik gave the home fans something to smile about as he put in a 13.107.

After a brief technical issue the draw for the starting lanes was concluded and unsurprisingly Zmarzlik used his pick to take position five whilst Madsen took 13 after a little hesitation. By contrast Ty Woffinden took no time in selecting nine.

QUALIFYING STANDINGS

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark)

3 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom)

4 – Martin Vaculík (Slovakia)

5 – Patryk Dudek (Poland)

6 – Max Fricke (Australia)

7 – Paweł Przedpełski (Poland)

8 – Maciej Janowski (Poland)

9 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom)

10 – Jason Doyle (Australia)

11 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark)

13 – Maksym Drabik (Poland)

14 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom)

15 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark)

16 - Jack Holder (Australia)

