Speedway

Speed of Nations 2022 recap: Australia overwhelm Great Britain in Grand Final as Swedes fume

Australia are the victors of the 2022 Speedway of Nations after a stunning Grand Final heat against last year's champions Great Britain. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:04:06, an hour ago