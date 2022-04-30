Speedway
FIM Speedway Grand Prix
18:29-22:59
Live
Paying respects
A minute silence is being held for the late, great Nigel Pearson, the voice of Speedway.
Speedway GP
'He's a super fast rider' - Dan Bewley secures surprise second in Speedway GP qualifying in Croatia
Racing is imminent
The first heat will kick off at 7pm local time, 6pm for those joining us in the UK.
Woffinden Woes
Tai Woffinden went into the race weekend being one of the favoured riders. However, the Brit was only the 14th fastest, will he be able to redeem himself?
Hello and welcome
It’s finally race time in the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix, held in Gorican, Croatia. 16 riders will be battling over the course of the evening to become todays overall victor. Poland’s Bartosz Zmarzlik was the fastest man on track in qualifying, but can anyone best him tonight?
Zmarzlik tops qualifying
Bartosz Zmarzlik’s 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season got off with a bang as he stormed to the top of the qualifying standings at the FIM Croatian Speedway GP, held in Gorican.
Early in the session, Zmarzlik set a speedy time of 14.339, which no one could get close to. Being the favoured going into today’s event, it was no surprise that he became the man to beat.
His nearest competitor was rookie Dan Bewley, who was the surprise stand out of the session. In his debut qualifying, the young Brit put himself up to second, giving him a good advantage going into tonight's race.
How to watch?
Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.
RACE FORMAT
- Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.
- The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.
- The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.
--
The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.
