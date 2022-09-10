Bartosz Zmarzlik took his second win of the season and extends his lead on top of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix championship.

His night got off to the worst of starts when he failed to pick up any points in his first heat, but he proved that anything could happen in Speedway and powered on to the eventual win on the night.



Zmarzlik's semi-final match-up saw him have to compete against Mikkel Michelsen, Patryk Dudek and Jason Doyle, but despite being left with the less-than-optimal gate 2, he still charged through in style to advance to the final, holding off a late attack from Doyle.

Come the final, he faced compatriot Dudek along with home favourite Leon Madsen and Robert Lambert. Again, Zmarzlik was left with the short straw, being the last man to pick his gate which was gate 3.

However, the troublesome gate didn’t deny him his destiny. Lambert tried to battle him on the first lap but ultimately he wasn’t the strongest on track, leaving Zmarzlik to roar to victory.

Lambert come through in second with Madsen in third, completing tonight’s podium.

Elsewhere, Mikkel Michelsen had a blistering night in front of his home crowd, despite having a fracture in his ankle. He stormed to three heat wins and made it through to the semi-finals. Come his semi-final heat, he couldn’t keep up to those in front and ended up parking his bike in the middle. A disappointing end for him.

Tai Woffinden was another rider whose night started off poorly but just got stronger and stronger. He made it through to the semis but didn’t have enough power to make the final.

Dan Bewley missed out on the semi-finals after touching the tapes on his final heat and being excluded, a result that leaves Dudek breathing down his neck in the race for a top three spot in the championship.

Wild card Rasmus Jensen put on a show for his home crowd and also made it through to the semi-finals. Despite missing out on a final appearance has still been the strongest wildcard so far this season.

Championship standings after eight rounds

• 1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 128pts

• 2 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) 108pts

• 3 - Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 91pts

• 4 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) 90pts

• 5 - Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 86pts

• 6 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) 76pts

• 7 - Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 74pts

• 8 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 74pts

• 9 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 70pts

• 10 - Jason Doyle (Australia) 68pts

• 11 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 59pts

• 12 - Jack Holder (Australia) 58pts

• 13 - Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51pts

• 14 - Max Fricke 9Australia) 49pts

• 15 - Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 28pts

• 16 - Rasmus Jensen (Denmark) 12pts

