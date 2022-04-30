Bartosz Zmarzlik’s 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season got off with a bang as he stormed to the top of the qualifying standings at the FIM Croatian Speedway GP, held in Gorican.

Early in the session, Zmarzlik set a speedy time of 14.339, which no one could get close to. Being the favoured going into today’s event, it was no surprise that he became the man to beat.

His nearest competitor was rookie Dan Bewley, who was the surprise stand out of the session. In his debut qualifying, the young Brit put himself up to second, giving him a good advantage going into tonight's race.

The Danish duo of Anders Thomsen and Mikkel Michelsen completed the top four respectively. Thomsen has shot up to first with his first lap, but that title was swiftly taken off him

As the session went on, it became evident that the times set by riders early in the session were going to be hard to beat as the track evolution changed.

Tai Woffinden had a disappointing time. The three-time world champion could only set a time which put him in 14th overall, giving him slim pickings in the starting position draw. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he’s looking for a high scoring evening.

Another rider that will be disappointed with their starting position is Poland’s Maciej Janowski. His time was just over two-tenths off Zmarzlik’s but that left him down in ninth.

Results and starting positions

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 5

2 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 13

3 - Anders Thomsen (Denmark) - 11

4 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 9

5 – Max Fricke (Australia) - 14

6 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 2

7 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) - 8

8 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 12

9 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 16

10 – Jason Doyle (Australia) - 1

11 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 10

12 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) - 6

13 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 4

14 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 15

15 – Matej Zager (Slovakia) - 7

16 – Jack Holder (Australia) – 3

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

