The night in Malilla belonged to Bartosz Zmarzlik. Not only did he claim the win on the night, but he was confirmed at 2022’s FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion.

Going into tonight’s action, Zmarzlik was 20 points in front of Leon Madsen, meaning all he had to do was finish ahead of the Danish driver.

Both leaders made it through to the semi-finals, but it ended in heartbreak for Madsen, whose bike failed during his semi-final, confirming Zmarzlik as World Champion before the night was over.

Zmarzlik made sure he could celebrate in style, taking the win in Malilla and claiming back-to-back wins after his victory in Vojens.

Fredrik Lindgren made sure to put on a show for his home fans, coming second on the night with Maciej Janowski completing the podium in third.

Other standout riders include Martin Vaculik, who looked a strong contender to win it all but was left unfortunate when he couldn’t make it out of his semi-final.

Patryk Dudek and Robert Lambert were able to leapfrog Dan Bewley in the standings after the latter had a night to forget.

Heat 14 proved to be a dramatic one for two riders. Both Pawel Przedpelski and Max Fricke collided, leaving the former excluded from the heat. After a check, Frick was able to continue but withdrew after the heat. Przedpelski also decided not to continue on with his night.

While first and second in the standings are secure, that third place looks all to play for with Dudek, Lambert, Bewley, Lindgren, Janowski and Woffinden all still able to claim bronze in the final round.

Standings after nine rounds

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 148pts (Champion)

2 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) 118pts

3 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) 99pts

4 - Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 97pts

5 - Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 93pts

6 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 92pts

7 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) 92pts

8 - Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 88pts

9 - Jason Doyle (Australia) 76pts

10 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 71pts

11 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 70pts

12 - Jack Holder (Australia) 64pts

13 - Max Fricke (Australia) 52pts

14 - Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51pts

