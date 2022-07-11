Robert Lambert has enjoyed a rapid rise in the Speedway Grand Prix this season after linking up with Jason Crump, but the triple world champion refuses to take credit for the Brit's progress.

Crump has returned to the pits as Lambert’s coach a decade after retiring and stressed he has only introduced subtle tweaks to the 24-year-old’s preparations.

The Norwich-born rider has since reached three semi-finals in the opening five rounds of the competition, which included his first-ever Speedway GP final appearance in Teterow on June 4.

Crump told Speedway Star in quotes published by fimspeedway.com : “I’m not trying to take any credit for making Robert a better rider because I can’t do that. The only person who can do that is himself. I can offer opinions but it all comes down to him. He’s the one on the bike; he’s the one that deserves the credit for what he has done in the last month to six weeks.

“I have been doing bits and pieces with Rob for a couple of years but this year is the first time it has been possible to be at meetings with him. I think he’s a good bloke and you can see he’s determined.

“There are subtle changes. He’s doing a few things different without realising and there are some things we are still working on and there probably will be for a little while yet.

“It’s all positive and it’s pleasing to see his performances. He has been pretty consistent in his league racing in Sweden and Poland and in the GPs.

“At the end of the day, Robert is doing all the work. He’s the rider and I’m just a sounding board and someone who can hopefully give him confidence and advice on certain things.”

Lambert’s focus now turns to the FIM Speedway of Nations in the Danish seaside city of Esbjerg, which takes place between July 27 and 30, as Great Britain looked to defend their title.

He will then return to compete on British shores at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain on August 13. It sees the event celebrate its 20th visit to the Welsh capital.

