Martin Vaculik said he had always dreamed of winning in Prague after he claimed his first victory on the track in the third race of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

The Slovakian rider stormed to victory at the famous Marketa Stadium to boost his championship chances and speaking afterwards, revealed this particular victory was one of long-held career ambitions.

“As you see I win for the first time hear in Prague and Prague for me is something special,” said Vaculik. “Beautiful city and I’ve raced here since my childhood so always I dream when I was watching the TV and riders like Scott [Nicholls] and Crumpy [Jason Crump] and [Tony] Rickardsson and the rest of the guys.

“I dreamed to win here because like I say, Prague is very special for me and today I did it and I'm so happy I'm so pleased and it is unbelievable for me this night.”

Vaculik started the night 15th in the overall standings after lacklustre performances in the first races of the season but catapulted himself up the rankings to ninth after a fine display in the Czech Republic.

“When you don't have a good beginning of the season then you need to work even harder and keep focus and keep calm,” he added.

“We do what we can do the best, and fight for our dreams.”

The 32-year-old acknowledged the efforts of his team to help him turn his season around, having implemented necessary tweaks.

“Again I would like to say thank you to my team because they check every track reading, [they] check how everything is working and we did couple of changes.

“So yeah, today it was very good teamwork.”

