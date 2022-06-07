Dan Bewley is happy with how his Speedway Grand Prix season is progressing, after reaching the semi-finals in Teterow.

Bewley’s decision to choose gate three in his semi-final raised eyebrows, and it ultimately did not pay off as he could only take third.

After struggling in the first two races, Bewley showed improvement last week in Prague and bettered that with 12 points in Germany on Saturday.

The aim is to continue that positive trend for the remainder of the season.

“It is getting better,” Bewley said on Eurosport. “The first two rounds were a bit tough.

“Prague was good and this was better, so keep on rolling and try to improve.”

Asked about his approach to racing, Bewley said: “I know my job, I know what to do and try and repeat it.

“It is about eliminating mistakes and trying to do better.”

The Speedway Grand Prix season resumes on June 25 at championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik’s home track in Gorzow.

