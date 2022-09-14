European champion Mikkel Michelsen has been forced to withdraw from the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Sweden through injury.

The 28-year-old broke his ankle in the warm-up for his Polish club Lublin’s PGE Ekstraliga play-off semi-final at the start of September, but continued racing in the weeks that followed.

Ad

Michelsen says the pain is now “unbearable” and after consulting with doctors, he has been advised to sit out of the Malilla meet.

Speedway GP ‘This season has been very hard for everyone!’ – Zmarzlik after Vojens win 11/09/2022 AT 06:40

Sharing the news on Instagram, he said, “Since the crash in Torun, I’ve been battling the pain of a broken ankle. The medial malleolus is broken all the way through which is bad news, but we already knew that Friday night.”

“The good news is for the time being, despite having raced five meetings since the crash, the bones are still stable and sitting in the right position which means no surgery is needed”, he added.

Unfortunately the pain has become unbearable."

Racing through the pain, Michelsen was in impressive form to reach the semi-fnals of the FIM Speedway GP of Denmark in Vojens.

He ended up with nine championship points after eventually finishing in fourth place; an impressive result just eight days on from suffering his broken ankle.

Looking ahead, Michelsen says, “For how long I’ll be out, we don’t know yet but I will definitely do everything I can to be ready for the second final in Lublin. Thank you once again to Klinika Nieborowice and Doctor Krzysztof Onaczyszyn for the quick turnaround and professional approach as always.”

Michelsen’s omission means Mads Hansen will make his Speedway GP debut.

He is the third substitute rider, but with first reserve Andzejs Lebedevs already replacing Anders Thomsen, and second substitute Jakub Miskowiak also on the treatment table with a hand injury, Hansen has been given his chance to compete.

Hansen makes the step up having been runner-up in last year’s FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship.

Speedway GP Highlights: Zmarzlik edges closer to SGP title with victory in Vojens 11/09/2022 AT 06:24